LIVE UPDATES: Cameroon vs Egypt

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

With the Africa Cup of Nations drawing to a close, the two most successful sides in the history of the tournament go head-to-head for a place in the final when host nation Cameroon take on Egypt.



The two most successful teams in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with twelve trophies combined will clash in the second semifinal tie at the Paul Biya Stadium on Thursday, February 3, 2022, for a place in the finals of the 2021 AFCON.



With the home crowd cheering the Lions on, Cameroon have enjoyed a sensational Africa Cup of Nations campaign and will feel confident in their chances of reaching a second final in five years.



While Cameroon will look to continue their charge for the continental crown, next up is an opposing side who they have claimed just one win against in the last eight meetings between the sides, losing five and picking up two draws in that time.



However, that one victory came in the 2017 AFCON final held in Gabon when Nicolas N'Koulou and Aboubakar scored second-half goals to cancel out Mohamed Elneny's 22nd-minute opener and turn the game on its head.



On the other hand, while this might not be Egypt's best performance in the history of the tournament, they will be delighted to have made it this far all the same after several unconvincing performances.



Senegal awaits the winner of this tie for the final game on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



