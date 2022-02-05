LIVE UPDATES: Cameroon vs Burkina Faso (2021 AFCON third-place clash)

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the 2021 African Cup of Nations third-place tie between Cameroon and Burkina Faso.



Fresh off the back of a gruesome semi-final defeat at the hands of Egypt, the host country lock horns with Burkina Faso at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.



The Stallions, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Senegal in their semi-final fixture last four. Burkina lost their opening game of the tournament to Cameroon and would hope to have revenge over the Indomitable Lions in this fixture.



However, Cameroon have won two of the last six meetings between the two with the Stallions winning one, the remaining three ended in a draw.



Cameroon captain leads the top scorer's chart with 6 goals and will be looking to extend his tally as his compatriot Karl Toko Ekambi sits second with 5 goals.





