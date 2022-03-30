LIVE UPDATES: Berekum Chelsea vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 22)

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League week 22 clash between Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak at the Golden City Park.



Berekum Chelsea look to overtake Hearts of Oak on the table with just three points separating the two on the table, lying 8th and 6th respectively.



The home side are on 10 matches unbeaten run with their last defeat coming against Hearts, 3-1.



However, the last time Hearts visited the Golden City park shared the spoils with the Berekum-based club.



Hearts of Oak will miss their key midfielder, Sulley Muntari a game in which they hope to grab all three points to maintain the momentum gathered from the victory over Ashanti Gold.



