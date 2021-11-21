LIVE UPDATES: Ashantigold vs Hearts of Oak (GPL)

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to over coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Ashantigold will welcome defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak are the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi for the match week clash.



The Miners are hoping to replicate last season 1-0 win over the Phobians as they come into this game after losing 2-0 to King Faisal in the Ashanti Regional at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand are chasing their first victory in the ongoing season after drawing their opening three games.



Hearts of Oak will need to win this game to keep up the chase on league leader's Asante Kotoko who currently sit on top of the table with 12 points after winning their first four games of the season.



Ashantigold has accumulated four points after three games while Accra Hearts of Oak occupies the 12th position with only three points from their three drawn games.



The Miners are playing this crucial game without coach Ernest Thompson who was shown the exit door after their defeat to King Faisal in Kumasi.



Coach Samuel Boadu on the other hand is under pressure to turn things around for the Phobians who haven't won a game since their elimination from the CAF Champions League by WAC of Morccco.



Follow the live updates below:





