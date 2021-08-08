LIVE UPDATES: Ashantigold vs Hearts of Oak (FA Cup final)

Sports News of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the MTN FA Cup final.



Ashantigold takes on Hearts of Oak in the 2021 MTN FA Cup final.



The Miners are hoping to win their second FA CUP trophy and their first in 28 years against the Phobians.



Coach Samuel Boadu and his Hearts of Oak team are chasing their second title of the season to mark their 6th double in Ghana football.



Accra Hearts of Oak are the most successful teams in the FA Cup with 10 trophies.



The match is being played at the Ohene Gyan Sports stadium, Accra.



Follow the live updates below.



