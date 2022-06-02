LIVE UPDATES: Ashantigold vs Asante Kotoko (Ghana Premier League Week 29)

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashantigold take on Ghana Premier League leaders and rivals Asante Kotoko in the outstanding matchday 29 game on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The game which was initially scheduled for May 19, 2022, was postponed by the Ghana Football Association over security concerns following an intelligence report and advice from the Ghana Police Service.



Asante Kotoko now need a point from this game to be crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with three games to end the season.



There is also going to be a battle of supremacy between Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, and Ashantigold's Yaw Annor as the duo are fighting for the top scorer award.



Franck Etouga has scored 20 goals while Yaw Annor is keenly following the Cameroonian international with 19 goals.



Ashantigold have already between demoted to the third-tier league but will be playing for pride to prevent their rivals from winning the league on the territory.



