LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Nsoatreman FC (Ghana Premier League)

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko host newly promoted side Nsoatreman FC in their betPawa Premier League Match Day One outstanding match at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



The match was postponed to make way for Kotoko’s Champions League preliminary round 1st leg qualifier against Rail Club du Kadiogo in Benin.



Asante Kotoko have not lost their matchday fixture since 2020/21 season where they beat Techiman Eleven Wonders and also won against Dreams FC in the 2021/22 season.



Both sides are coming into the season with new head coaches - Seydou Zerbo leads the Porcupines while former Ghanaian International Mohammed Gargo manages the new boys Nsoatreman FC.



Kotoko come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



