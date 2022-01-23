LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Medeama (GPL)

Sports News of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko returns to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium with an all-important game against Medeama SC.



The Porcupine Warriors are going into this game on the back of a goalless drawn game against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on matchday 13.



Asante Kotoko currently occupies the first position on the Ghana Premier League table and will need a win today to solidify their top spot and open the points gap between them and their rivals.



For Medeama, they will hope to replicate their victory over the Porcupine Warriors away from home in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Medeama beat Kotoko 2-0 last season away from home when the Porcupines were playing their home games at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



The Mauve and Yellows are 4th on the league table with twenty-three points and a win today against Asante Kotoko can take them to the second spot depending on what happens in the other games.



Aduana Stars and King Faisal are also chasing Asante Kotoko for the top spot and will be happy if the game ends in a draw.



