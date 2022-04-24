LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities FC

Sports News of Sunday, 24 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb's live text commentary of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



League leaders Asante Kotoko return home to host Legon Cities after losing 2-1 on matchday 25 to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the match week 26 fixture.



The Porcupine Warriors despite losing to RTU have an eight-point lead over their nearest rival, Bechem United who lost 3-2 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park against Eleven Wonders



Coach Prorpser Narteh Ogum and his team will be looking forward to bouncing back into winning ways against an in-form Legon Cities side who are being managed by former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu.



Legon Cities are currently closer to the top half of the table, with only five points separating them from the relegation zone.



Avoiding defeat will do them a lot of good and give them the motivation to finish the season strong.



Asante Kotoko have won their last five league games against Legon Cities.





Follow the live updates below:



