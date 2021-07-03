LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs King Faisal

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Giants Asante Kotoko will today, July 3, 2021, take on relegation-threatened side King Faisal for the matchday 32 clash in the ongoing season.



The two clubs will clash in a game dubbed the Kumasi derby at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium because of the renovation works currently ongoing at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Asante Kotoko goes into this game after losing the Ghana Premier League Super Clash to rivals Accra Hearts of Oak by a lone goal on matchday 31 in the capital city.



The Porcupines are currently trailing the Accra Hearts of Oak by three points and will need a win today to close the gap before the Phobians play Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast on Sunday, July 4, 2021.



King Faisal, currently 15th on the Ghana Premier League table will need to avoid defeat today in order to boost their chances of staying in the league at the end of the season.



Follow the live updates below:



