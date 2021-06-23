You are here: HomeSports2021 06 23Article 1293160

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Karela United (GPL Week 30)

Kotoko are hosting Karela Kotoko are hosting Karela

Welcome to our coverage of the week30 match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Karela United.

Much of the discussion on this game has centered on the disturbances at Ayinase on Sunday and the upcoming Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

That notwithstanding we are anticipating good display from both sides as victory or defeat could prove decisive for either side.

For Kotoko, with Hearts of Oak set to play tomorrow, dropping points is not on the cards as a victory today will push them to the top of the league.

Karela United also have a chance to make amends for their FA Cup exit against Medeama.

In the first leg, Kotoko defeated Karela at their CAM park and revenge will be on their minds this afternoon. Kotoko XI

Kwame Baah (GK), Samuel Frimpong, Imoro Ibrahim, Andrews Appau, Abdul Ganiyu, Habib Mohammed, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Mudasiru Salifu, Fabio Gama, Emmanuel Gyamfi (C), Evans Adomako, Patrick Asmah.

Follow the live updates here



