LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK3)

Sports News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Harts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak visit their arch-rivals Kotoko, who will be making their first appearance in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season after suffering an early exit in the CAF Champions League.



The visitors have played two matches already and without a win. They lost their opening day game against Aduana before sharing the spoils at home against their neighbours Great Olympics.



Hearts head coach, Samuel Boadu has come under pressure to turn things around as quick as possible.



Whereas Kotoko's new manager, Seydou Zerbo will want to make up for the Champions League defeat with a win over the club's arch-rival.



Kotoko lineup:



Ibrahim Danlad, Yusif Mubarik, Sheruf Mohammed, Augustine Agyapong, John Tedeku, Serge Zeze, Richard Boadu, Enoch Morisson, Isaac Oppong, Steven Mukwala, Stephen Amankonah





Hearts of Oak line up:



Richmond Ayi, Yakubu Zakari, Konadu Yiadom, Gladson Awako, Kwadwo Obeng, Junior Kaaba, Caleb Amankwah, Isaac Mensah, Dennis Korsah, Eric Esso, Suraj Seidu







