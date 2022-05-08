LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (GPL WK 28)

Sports News of Sunday, 8 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live update of the Ghana Premier League matchday 28 between Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars.



Asante Kotoko could go 11 points clear at the top with a win over Aduana after second-place Bechem United drew with Hearts of Oak on Saturday, May 7, 2022.



Aduana will be eyeing revenge after losing the reverse fixture at Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



However, they have been on a poor run since mid-March, going winless in seven straight games.



The Fire boys, as a result, trail their opponents today by 14 points.



For Kotoko, they look to win back-to-back games for the first time since April. The Porcupines have lost two and drawn one of their 14 home matches this weekend.





