LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics – (GPL WEEK 11)

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko take on Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi in matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors hope to resume to winning ways after drawing with Aduana Stars in their last match.



The result left Kotoko in an uncomfortable situation of not being able to overtake Aduana Stars.



The Reds are currently fourth and a victory could see them to reclaim second place or even move up to the top spot.



On the other hand, Great Olympics have experienced poor form leading up to the game.



Their last three games have all been losses. As a result, they are labelled as underdogs and are poised to surprise the Porcupines.



Last season, Kotoko won both games against Great Olympics, but Olympics' last win over Kotoko was in an away fixture.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





