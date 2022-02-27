LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Dreams FC (GPLWK18)

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live coverage of the Ghana Premier League week 18 clash between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC.



Kotoko are on four matches unbeaten run and would want to extend their good run to five in front of the home fans. While Dreams aim at ending their three matches losing streak by upsetting the league leaders.



Dreams are yet to beat Kotoko on seven occasions since qualifying into the top tier in 2016. Kotoko have won all seven meetings.



The last two games have produced four goals each with Kotoko scoring three. Before that, Kotoko kept five successive clean sheets against Dreams.



14 points separate the two teams on the league log with Kotoko leading the standings with 37 points. Dreams FC are positioned 9th.



