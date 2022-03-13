LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Sports News of Sunday, 13 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Asante Kotoko are hoping to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on a Bibiani Gold who are yet to win a game away from home since the start of the season.



Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side have won their last five league matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, scoring 11 goals and will be confident of maintaining that run this weekend against Gold Stars.



Gold Stars, coached by former Asante Kotoko player and coach Michael Osei, are looking to avoid drifting closer to the relegation zone and are hoping to win their first game away from home by causing a huge upset.



When the two teams met earlier this season, Ogum outcoached Osei as Kotoko left Bibiani with a 1-0 victory thanks to winger Isaac Oppong’s second-half stunner and Osei will certainly be eyeing revenge.



Asante Kotoko will be hoping to put smiles on the faces of their fans with a win over Bibiani Gold Stars after losing the President’s Cup to their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.



The Porcupines are leading the Ghana Premier League table with 41 points while Bibiani Gold Stars occupy the 13th position with 23 points.



Follow the live updates below:







