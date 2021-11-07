LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.





Record holders of the Ghana Premier League, Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United for the matchday two encounters in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.





The Porcupine Warriors will play their first game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi for the first time in over a year as they host the hunters.





Both Asante Kotoko and Bechem United recorded victories on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League against Dreams FC and Medeama SC respectively.





Bechem United thumped Medeama 4-0 while Asante Kotoko beat Dreams FC away from home at the Accra Sports Stadium.





Augustine Okrah will be going back to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as a Bechem United after parting ways with Asante Kotoko at the end of the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.







