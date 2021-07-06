LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Asokwa Deportivo - MTN FA Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko take on Asokwa Deportivo this afternoon at 3:00 pm in the MTN FA Cup round of 16.



The Porcupines defeated Thunderbolt FC 3-1 in the round of 32 to progress to this stage of the competition.



The defending champions will however be without the services of goalkeeper Kwame Baah and midfielder Solomon Sarfo Taylor



The Porcupines are seeking revenge in this game after suffering a knockout from the competition last season to Asokwa Deportivo.



The Division One league side defeated them 2-1 in February 2020 at the Baba Yara Stadium but the season got truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Asante Kotoko who are the defending champions last won the MTN FA Cup in 2017 after beating rivals Accra Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.



