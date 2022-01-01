LIVE UPDATES: Aduana Stars vs Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



Aduana Stars will host Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in this top liner for the week in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League matchday 11 fixture.



The Oga Boys are going into this game after losing to Medeama SC on matchday ten thereby ending their five-game unbeaten run.



Coach Joseph Asare Bediako will be seeking redemption after losing to Medeama as they come up against The Porcupine Warriors on New Year’s Day.



Asante Kotoko on the other hand needs to win this game to appease their fans after losing 1-0 to city neighbours King Faisal in the Round of 64 stage of the MTN FA Cup.



The record holders of the Ghana Premier League were dumped out of the competition resulting in the fans questioning the competence of head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.



The Porcupine Warriors are yet to score a goal in Dormaa against Aduana Stars in more than 10 years and 10 visits.



A defeat for Asante Kotoko today against Aduana Stars will make things difficult for head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.








