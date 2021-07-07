LIVE UPDATES: Accra Young Wise v Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the MTN FA Cup Round of 16 game between Accra Hearts of Oak versus Accra Young Wise FC which is taking place at the Theather of Dreams at 3:00 pm.



The Phobians defeated Windy Professionals by 4-1 in the round of 32 game.



The Rainbow club however comes up against Accra Young Wise FC, a side who defeated the West African Football Academy in the round of 32.



Accra Young Wise FC defeated WAFA on penalties by 6-5 after their match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes of action.



The Phobians who are in the form of their lives will fancy a win over Accra Young Wise FC who come into this game as underdogs.



The last time Hearts of Oak made it to the finals of the competition was in 2017 were they lost out to Asante Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below





