LIVE UPDATES: Accra Lions vs. Elmina Sharks

After months of anticipation the new Ghana Premier League season is finally here.



The 2021/22 campaign kicks off tonight at the Accra Sports Stadium as newly-promoted side Accra Lions takes on Elmina Sharks.



Accra Lions FC will be hoping to begin their first Ghana Premier League campaign on a perfect start on Friday night as they host to Elmina Sharks FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Premiership debutants had a decent pre-season having beaten reigning champions Hearts of Oak 3-2 in a test match.



However, their German tactician Rainer Kraft, will be put to test by the Sharks who managed to escape relegation last season.



Sharks have boosted their squad with the arrival of wingers Dominic Eshun and Michelle Sarpong from Hearts of Oak. Experienced midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei has also joined the Elmina-based club this season.



Sharks will be coached in this game by Ghana legend Nii Odartey Lamptey.



