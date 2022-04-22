LIVE UPDATE: Accra Lions vs Hearts of Oak (GPLWK 26)

Sports News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Ghana Premier League matchday 26 fixture between Accra Lions and Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports.



The reverse fixture between the two ended 3-0 in favour of Hearts.



The home side goes into the game from the backdrop of back-to-back wins while the away side are winless in their last two matches, losing one and drawing one.



Accra Lions look on course to survive in their first campaign in the elite division, as they are currently 10th on the league table and are five points adrift of the drop.



Lions out of their 26 matches played so far have recorded 9 wins, 6 draws, and 10 losses in their debut season.



Hearts of Oak, who are defending champions, trail the top of the table by 15 points, sitting 6th with 37 points, that is 9 wins, 10 draws and 6 losses.



Accra Lions will dwell on their rich home form, which has seen them win their last four matches at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Hearts of Oak will be hoping to rediscover their form.



Hearts key man Sulley Muntari has returned after missing the Phobian's last four games. Sulley has been named among the bench.



Follow the updates below:







