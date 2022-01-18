LIVE STREAMING: Ghana vs Comoros (Live Commentary)

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Ghana face Comoros in a must-win final Group C tie against Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Both teams go head-to-head for the first time at the international showpiece ongoing in Cameroon.



The Coelacanths are yet to score in the competition after two matches. They could become the fifth side to fail to score in on the debut appearance after Burundi (2019), Gabon (1994), Sierra Leone (1994), and Mozambique (1986).



Ghana will need an emphatic win in order to qualify knockout stage as one of the best third-place teams. In a situation where Morocco beat Gabon, a win for the Black Stars will propel the team to a second-place finish.



But Ghana have only won one of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games (D4 L3), failing to score in half of those matches.





