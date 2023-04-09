‘LGBTQI is the result of sexual indiscipline’ – Rev. Abraham Lamptey

Religion of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Founder and General Overseer of Believers’ House of Worship International, and the Abraham Lamptey Ministries, Reverend Abraham Lamptey has described sexual attraction within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQ+) community as the result of sexual indiscipline.



Speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz Show, the celebrated preacher explained that, the inability of some persons to control their sexual desires and proclivities has resulted in the fight for the legalization of LGBTQI+ practice in Ghana.



He questioned the necessity of decriminalizing LGBTQI+ in Ghana if their activity was right and in good standing.



“We should be able to control our needs, to deny the wrong things. We should not eat just anything because we are hungry and we feel for food. If what you are doing is okay, you don’t need laws, go ahead,” Rev Abraham Lamptey explained.



Touching on the inability of the government to outrightly denounce and criminalize LGBTQI in Ghana, Rev Abraham Lamptey opined that, as a nation, we are not able to have a strong position on the matter because we are always begging.



He said, “We are scared to talk about it because we are the ones always begging, and that is what happens when you are always led by your stomach.”



Rev Abraham Lamptey believes that if encouraged, LGBTQI+ would corrupt the next generation and the moral and natural fabric of society.



He said, “Let me tell you this, it is not about talking about it in the media, it is creeping through the educational structure. So, we make noise in the media, and by the time your child gets back from school, they are already taught about it. Recently, the American Medical Association instructed that babies should not be assigned genders till they are twelve to decide for themselves. You see where we are getting to?”



