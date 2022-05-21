You are here: HomeSports2022 05 21Article 1543535

Sports News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Kylian Mbappe trends on social media after swerving Real Madrid

PSG agree deal with Mbappe

PSG offer Mbappe a three-year deal

Mbappe to own 100% image right at PSG

Paris Saint-German star, Kylian Mbappe has hopped into the trends on social media after snubbing Real Madrid to extend his deal at PSG.

According to multiple reports, Mbappe who would run out of contract at PSG has reached new terms with the French Ligue 1 champions to extend his stay.

According to a report filed by transfer expert, Nico Schira, the French Super Star has penned a new three-year deal with PSG.

"Kylian #Mbappè new contract with #PSG until 2025

Salary: €50M/year

Bonuses at signing: €130M

Image rights: 100%

Benefits: He will have the power with the Paris board on all club decisions (coach, sports director, players...)"

Real Madrid's failure to land the talented forward has sparked wild reactions on social media as Madrid and Mbappe top the trends on Twitter.

