Kylian Mbappe reacts to allegations that he has been 'cursed' by Paul Pogba

French footballer of Algerian descent, Kylian Mbappe has chosen to trust the words of his colleague, Paul Pogba following allegations by the latter’s elder brother that he (Pogba) has cast a spell on the PSG star.



The Paris Saint-German winger has opted to be on the side of Paul Pogba who has denied contracting a witch doctor to cripple Mbappe’s career with injuries.



Mbappe told French media ahead of PSG’s Champions League game against Juventus that the allegations by Pogba’s brother will not affect his relationship with the Juventus star.



"I don't think it will alter my relationship with him as of today, I prefer to trust the word of a teammate. He called me, he gave me his version of the story and as of today, it is his word against his brother's word.



"So I will trust my teammate, in the best of interest of the national team as well. We have a big competition coming up. He has some issues at the moment so it is not the moment to add to them for him and that's it,” he said.



Mathias Pogba, the elder brother of Paul Pogba made some bizarre allegations against his brother, accusing him of planting some ‘juju’ materials at Old Trafford.



"Kylian, do you understand now? I have nothing against you, what I am saying is for your own good, everything is true and known, the witch doctor is known!'', he alleged.



Pogba however denied the allegation with a statement from his lawyers. Pogba indicated that his brother and some friends abducted and attempted to blackmail him.



The statement read: 'They (the videos) are in addition to threats and extortion attempts by an organized gang against Paul Pogba.'



'The competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.'



French prosecutors have meanwhile launched investigations into the issue, following a case of blackmail filed by Pogba against his brother.



