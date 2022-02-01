Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu recommends local coaches consortium for Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu believes appointing a consortium of local coaches for the Black Stars will be the right way to go.



He suggested in an interview with Angel FM that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) should appoint three top-notch local coaches to lead the Black Stars but should make one of the three the face of the team.



The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency explained his suggestion using the recent Nigeria technical staff which was full of local coaches with Augustine Eguavoen as the leader.



"Some Ghanaian coaches are very good but if you hand the team to one person it becomes a problem. It is about the command over the team. So if you look t the Nigeria team at the AFCON three people were handling the team with Augustine Eguavon as the lead coach. That is what I want us to do. If we appoint the local coaches.



“I suggested some time ago, if you appoint EK Afrane, Jones Attuquayefio, and Oti Akenten together to form a consortium of coaches to lead the Black Stars you would have seen the results. Today let's try that and you will see the results." He said on Kumasi-based Angel FM's morning show.



When asked about who he will recommend for his idea, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs could not mention any but instead talked about his lost love for local football.



"Even the local league I don't watch. I don't follow it anymore because it's so distressing and if you watch them play it's not encouraging. If you take Kotoko for instance...The team was so inspiring that even you visit the training grounds you would know this is a club. But today, I think we have such a squad." he said.



He continued by blaming Ghanaian sports journalists for overrating the local players after a short run of form.



“Also, sports journalists, in particular, are part of the problems. If a player starts picking up then you use big adjectives to describe him. After a short time then the player travels where he will become a bench warmer and because he is not ripped he won't be paid enough." he concluded.



Meanwhile, the GFA is still in search of a replacement for outgone Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac.



According to reports, Otto Addo, who served as assistant manager under coach Milo, and former Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Chris Hughton are in pole position for the job.



However, former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has reportedly been considered as the FA hope to make an appointment before Ghana face Nigeria for the FIFA World Cup playoffs in March.