Kwesi Okyere Wreidt scores for Holstein Kiel against Darmstadt

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Kwesi Okyere Wreidt scored on his return from international duty for Holstein Kiel in their 3-1 defeat to Darmstadt in the German Bundesliga II.



The 27-year-old was part of the Ghana team to secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup where he played some few minutes in the two-legged encounter against Nigeria.



The 27-year-old came off the bench to reduce the deficit for Holstein Kiel after Darmstadt had taken a two-goal lead.



The former Bayern Munich forward scored his side’s goal in the 49th minute to make it 2-1.



Matthias Bader opened the scoring for Darmstadt as early as the 11th minute before Aaron Seydel doubled their lead with a minute of added time in the first half.



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Braydon Manu scored the winner for Darmstadt in the 50th minute.



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt has scored two goals in nine appearances for Holstein Kiel since joining the club in the January transfer window.