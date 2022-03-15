Kwesi Nyantakyi to save Ghana against Nigeria petition?

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi could save Ghana from playing the first leg of its World Cup play-off against Nigeria at a neutral venue.



This is after government engaged Kwesi Nyantakyi to use his contacts at CAF and FIFA to make certain decisions in Ghana’s favor.



The development comes after Nigeria, through CAF petitioned FIFA over the state of the Cape Coast Stadium pitch which has been earmarked as the venue for the first leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off between Ghana and Nigeria.



The Nigeria Football Federation wrote to CAF requesting that the game be moved to a neutral venue with Benin being their preferred choice.



With Ghana pressed into a corner, the experience and influence of Kwesi Nyantakyi is being sought after to have the game played in Ghana, Kessben FM reports.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, a former First Vice President of CAF and Executive Council member of FIFA built a reliable network during his more than a decade experience at the FA.



Meanwhile, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association has rebuffed reports that Cape Coast Sports Stadium has been rejected.



He conceded that the NFF have indeed written to FIFA over the matter but the NSA is adamant the pitch will be ready for the game.



Frederick Acheampong said on Kessben that the possibility of the Baba Yara Stadium hosting the game should not be discounted.



In a related development, an Executive Council member of the FA, Tony Aubyn has revealed the cause of the delay in the release of the Ghana squad.



Dr. Aubynn told Starr FM that the decision to hold on to the announcement of the squad was made by Otto Addo and his technical squad.



“The reason why the squad has not been released is a technical decision backed by management,” he said.



“We recently formed the technical team and the management team and I’m sure they have a reason why and they have their own timelines. It is for a good reason,” he added.



“I cannot explain even though I’m in the EXCO. We have given them the responsibility to the technical team. I believe that the squad will be announced soon and I can’t tell how soon because I don’t know the timeline,” he added.



The Black Stars are scheduled to play Nigeria on March 25 and March 29 in Ghana and Nigeria respectively.