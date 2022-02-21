Kwesi Nyantakyi's start as GFA President better than Kurt Okraku - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: SammyKay Media, Contributor

Renowned sports journalist and head of sports at Despite Media, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has stated that former Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi started his reign on a better path as than what is currently being experienced under Kurt Okraku.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the sports presenter indicated that people are maligning him due to the fact that he was a fierce critic of Kwesi Nyantakyi before he exited and expect him to tone down his criticism on the current GFA President, Kurt Okraku.



But according to him, that cannot suffice, because if Nyantakyi was criticized for his shortcomings, it was done for Ghanaians to get a better option and not to get a worse option like Kurt Okraku.



"We criticized Nyantakyi to get the best option, not to get the worst option so that is how it is", he said.



Watch Video Below:



