Kwesi Nyantakyi planned to hire Anas – Oluboi Commodore

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Accra Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore, has revealed to Starr Sports former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi wanted to employ the services of investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to look into how games are purportedly fixed in the Ghana premier league.



According to the football administrator, Nyantakyi was bothered about how results of league matches were known beforehand – an issue that marred the integrity of the competition.



“During Kwesi Nyantakyi’s time, on this same betting issue, he decided to contact Anas to do an investigation into that in our football and that certain results are known before the matches are played but unfortunately it was rather investigated by Anas”



Club administrators, fans and pundits believe the custodians of football, GFA haven’t done enough to nip what’s become a canker in the bud.



This follows the GFA’s inability to bring the Ashgold vs Inter Allies alleged match-fixing scandal to finality after almost a year the incident happened.