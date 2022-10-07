Kwesi Nyantakyi opens up on why he has taken a back seat from football

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that he has decided to take a back seat from football.



According to him, this is the best decision because he has so many things on his plate at the moment.



"I have taken a back seat. I don't know much about Ghana football now. I don't follow as I used to when I was there,” Kwesi Nyantakyi told Kings GHTV Sports.



Probed on when he could return to football administration, Lawyer Kwesi Nyantakyi said, "I don't know [when I'll come back to football]. I'm a lawyer and I have too many things doing now.”



During the interview, the long-serving president of the Ghana Football Association backed Ghana to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He however stressed that it will only be possible if the Black Stars prepare well and receives the necessary support from the government.