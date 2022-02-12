Kwesi Nyantakyi confident about Black Stars World Cup qualification chances

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi is confident about the Black Stars World Cup qualification chances.



Ghana will take on rivals Nigeria in the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where the winner of both legs will secure qualification to the biggest soccer mundial slated for November and December later this year.



The Black Stars has come under intense pressure following the team’s poor showing at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.



The four-time African champions will hope to make amends against Nigeria in the qualifiers.



Speaking on GTV Sports+ Saving our Passion show on Thursday, Nyantakyi said Ghana is capable of qualifying for the World Cup provided the team gets everything right.



“As this time as citizens of our country, it beholds on all of us to rally behind them, spiritually, morally, whatever we can do let us support this team. I believe that Otto Addo is on the verge of making history if he qualifies Ghana to the world cup. He will be the first Black Stars player of this generation to qualify the team to the world cup as a head”



“And I believe it will bring a lot of dignity, honour to him as an individual and his family. In whatever way we can, the media in particular say good things about them, motivate and encourage them”



“Otto Addo should also operate as a man of his own. He should select on the basis of demonstrable merit”



“I believe that if we are united and rally behind this team, we are capable of qualifying. I don’t share the view that we don’t have players because national team is not a club side where you will go to South America to buy players to come and play for you and Ghana is an acknowledge resource centre for the development, renewable talent for football.



"If we get the right players and motivate them handle by this technical team, I have not doubt that we will qualify,” he stressed.