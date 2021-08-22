Kwesi Appiah scores on debut for fourth-tier club Crawley Town

Sports News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah netted his debut goal for English League 2 side Crawley Town as they suffered a heavy defeat to Forest Green Rovers.



The 31-year-old joined the Reds this week and wasted no time in showing his intentions as he scored in the 6-3 defeat on Saturday afternoon at The New Lawn Park.



Forest Green forward Nick Cadden bagged a hat-trick, to add to Mathew Stevens, Jamille Young and Jake Young's strikes.



Jake Hassenthaler's brace and Kwesi Appiah's late strike was all Crawley Town could offer.



The Ghanaian forward penned a year deal with the Reds on Monday as he seeks to rediscover his form after a stint in India, with North East United FC.