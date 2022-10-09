Kwesi Appiah scores in Colchester's victory against Harrogate

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Kwesi Appiah scored in Colchester's first League Two win under new boss Matt Bloomfield against visitors Harrogate.



Attacker Kwesi Appiah pounced on Tom Dallison's long throw-forward and poked the ball past goalkeeper Pete Jameson in the 8th minute.



After a well-executed Colchester free kick, the visitors extended their lead in the 37th minute when Nouble scored at the far post from Junior Tchamadeu's low cross.



In the 57th minute, Alex Pattison scored for Harrogate to cut the deficit in half.



Harrogate battled hard to score again but Colchester's back four remained solid.



Attacker Kwesi Appiah has played 10 games in League Two this season. He has scored two goals for Colchester.