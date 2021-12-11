Kwesi Appiah recounts Kotoko's historic Champions League triumph in 1983

Sports News of Saturday, 11 December 2021

Former Asante Kotoko defender Kwasi Appiah has recounted his historic moment with Asante Kotoko in 1983.



Appiah, who started the African Cup of Champion Clubs final against Al Ahly, reflected the key role played by the fans.



Asante Kotoko after drawing goalless in the first leg narrowly beat Ahly 1-0 in the second in front of 50,000 fans at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.



Opoku Nti scored the only goal to hand Kotoko a second champions cup trophy in 13 years.



"Our preparation was very good, our support base was very good. Because for a team to achieve something, it is not always about the supporters. It has to start from the management to the supporters before the players. So, everyone has to work their bit for the team to achieve their success.



The former Black Stars coach continued that the squad was determined to revenge Ahly after losing the 1982 final to Ahly 4-1 on aggregate.



"A week before the game we had drawn 0-0 in the first leg. When we returned, our minds were fixed on winning the cup because we had lost the trophy to them the previous year. So, we decided to win the trophy in honour of Kotoko."