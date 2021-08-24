Kwasi Sibo set to join Real Betis

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo is close to sealing a move to Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, GHANASoccernet.com can reveal.



The 23-year-old will join the La Liga side in the coming days but will play for their second team as he fights his way to the senior team.



The midfield dynamo, who was on loan at UD Ibizia last season from English outfit Watford caught the attention of the Seville-based club with his performances.



Sibo is expected to undergo medicals in the next few days before putting pen to paper.



The former Cheetah FC player mover to Europe to join the Armenian side Banants FC in 2018.



he later moved to Skenderbreu in Albanian and just after a season joined English Premier League side, Watford.