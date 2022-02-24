Kwasi Okyere Wriedt has dreams of playing for Ghana at AFCON and the World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt says he wants to play for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.



The 27-year-old attack also want to play in one of Europe's to five leagues and prove himself.



After a season and a half in the Dutch Eredivisie, Okyere Wriedt is back in Germany after signing for Holstein Kiel.



"It's a dream of mine to play in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe one day and to be able to prove myself at this level. Another big dream is to take part in a major tournament with the Ghana national team – be it the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup," he told Holstein Kiel's media.



"That's why I give it my all every day in training so that I can one day make these dreams come true," he added.



The former Bayern Munich prodigy is yet to realize his full potential after showing so much promise during the early stages of his career.