Kwasi Okyere Wriedt harbours dream of playing for Black Stars at AFCON and the World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt says it is his dream to play for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.



The 27-year-old who is a former Bayern Munich youth star has therefore promised to work extra hard to realize his dream in the future.



Okyere Wriedt, who currently ply his trade in Germany for Holstein Kiel also want to play in one of Europe's to five leagues and prove himself.



"It's a dream of mine to play in one of the top 5 leagues in Europe one day and to be able to prove myself at this level. Another big dream is to take part in a major tournament with the Ghana national team – be it the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup," he told Holstein Kiel's media.



"That's why I give it my all every day in training so that I can one day make these dreams come true," he added.



Okyere Wriedt was invited into the Black Stars in 2018 under coach Kwasi Okyere Wriedt for Japan and Iceland friendlies.