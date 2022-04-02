Kwasi Appiah reveals why Ghana lost to Portugal in 2014 World Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup



Black Stars exit 2014 World Cup from Group phase



Ghana make 4th World Cup appearance



Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah, has lifted the lid on Ghana's campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil which ended without a single victory.



Ghana's campaign in the 2014 FIFA World Cup was marred with so many controversies but Kwasi Appiah has stated that lack of concentration cost them a chance to beat Portugal and qualify from the group.



According to coach Kwasi Appiah, the players were more focused on the money they had in their respective bags than concentrating on the game against Portugal which they lost eventually.



"In the 2014 World Cup against Portugal, the Black Stars players had their money in their bags in the dressing room and were not concentrating on the game," he said on Starr FM's Footie Fanatics show on Saturday, April 2, 2022.



The Black Stars players ahead of the Portugal game in the 2014 World Cup boycotted training because of their unpaid appearance fees which forced the then government to airlift $4 million to Brazil for the players to be paid.



The Black Stars have drawn Portugal again at the World Cup and will face the European giants in their opening game at Qatar before matches against South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.



