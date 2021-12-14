Kwasi Appiah reveals secret behind Kotoko's failure to win CAF Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko won their last African trophy in 1983



Kotoko's last appearance in CAF competition was in 2019



Kotoko exited the group stage last made the group stage of CAF competition in the 2018/2019 season



Former Asante Kotoko defender, Kwasi Appiah has revealed what has hindered the Porcupines' ability to win the CAF Champions League for the third time.



Kwasi Appiah believes one of the many reasons is the club not keeping the players for long.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Ashh FM, the former Black Stars coach opined the two things that have been a hindrance to Kotoko repeating the feat achieved in 1983.



“The player’s side is somehow different from the 80s where we camped two to three months. Also back then we rarely traveled, so it was easy building chemistry among us. Because we understood each other. But today, who goes to the stadium to watch the team, the next time you go and (meet new players). So, the players cannot play the club for a longer period. Because they don’t stay for long their commitment level is not where you would want it. I played Kotoko for 12 years. If you play for that long you become part and puzzle of the team.”



Asante Kotoko last won the trophy 38 years ago where they beat Al Ahly 1-0 in Kumasi. Opoku Nti scored the only to guide Kotoko to a 1-0 aggregate win over the Egyptian giant.



Their last appearance in the CAF inter-club competition was in 2019. The Porcupines exited the playoffs of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Etoile du Sahel.



They dropped to the Confederations Cup, where they got knocked out by Ivorian side San Pedro.



The last time Kotoko made the group stage of the CAF inter-club competition was in the 2018-2019 season.



The Reds failed to make the quarter-finals stage after placing third in a group made of Al-Hilal Omdurman, Zesco United, and Nkana FC.