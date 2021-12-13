Kwasi Appiah recounts how Kotoko fans showered him with money

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Appiah reveals how Asante Kotoko won 1983 CAF Champions League



Asante Kotoko celebrates 38 years after winning last African cup



Kotoko legend hails club’s supporters



Asante Kotoko legend, Kwasi Appiah has disclosed that monetary rewards from supporters inspired the team to the CAF Champions League in 1983.



The Porcupines defeated Al Ahly of Egypt to clinch their second CAF Champions League title.



Club legend, Samuel Opoku Nti, scored the only goal for the Porcupines at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.



Sharing an insight into what inspired the team to such a feat, the former Black Stars coach disclosed that the benevolence of supporters and board members motivated them to play their hearts out.



“The supporters really helped us, especially after a league match, when you go and pass Adum. Anytime you walk around in the market, the fans will be offering you money,” Kwesi Appiah said on Ashh FM in an interview.



He added, “Because we were playing our hearts out, the fans were giving us little to add up to the salaries we take. When start strolling from Adum to Kejetia, you end up filling your pockets with money.”



According to him, getting monetary rewards from fans is one of the advantages Kotoko players have over their rivals Hearts of Oak.



“Hearts of Oak players were always fighting us because they said whenever we go out people are generous to us. But for them, it’s their fans who rather demand money from them. So this are some of the advantages of playing for Kotoko,” Kwesi Appiah stated.



Kwesi Appiah won 7 Ghana Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups and the CAF Champions League title with Asante Kotoko.