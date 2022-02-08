Kwasi Appiah knows current Black Stars players more than Otto Addo - Dan Kweku Yeboah

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022
Ghana fail to win AFCON after 40 years
GFA sack Milovan Rajevac
Dr. Tony Aubynn says Otto Addo is best man for Black Stars job
Veteran Sports broadcaster, Dan Kweku Yeboah has said that the Black Stars coaching job cannot be given to Otto Addo only on the basis that he knows the current players more than any coach.
Dan Kweku Yeboah believes that former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah knows the current team and will have a better appreciation of their issues than Otto Addo would because most of the players got their first call-up during his tenure.
He added that he does not want to hear the arguments that is being put out in the media space that Otto Addo deserves the Black Stars job because he knows the team.
“Their arguments about short term and the fact that Otto Addo knows the team better than anybody is not true. This is because ninety-nine percent of the players we have used got their initiations under Kwasi Appiah so he knows them better than Otto Addo,” Dan Kweku Yeboah concluded on Peace Power Sports Review on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Meanwhile, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has revealed there's been talks with Otto Addo to take over the Black Stars coaching job despite reporting linking Chris Hughton to the vacant role.
"I have not heard the Sports Minister anywhere says he want Chris Houghton so as it stands, we are going with Otto Addo. We are yet to have a meeting with the Sports Ministry on our choice of coach," he said on Starr FM.
The Ghana Football Association are searching for a new coach for the senior national team after sacking Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac following an abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021.