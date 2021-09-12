Kwasi Appiah can turn things around for Black Stars - Joseph Hendricks

Sports News of Sunday, 12 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joe Hendricks has called for the re-appointment of coach James Kwasi Appiah as the alternative to Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.
Coach CK Akonnor's Black Stars have been at the receiving end of bashing after Ghana's first two games in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Black Stars were uninspiring in their 1-0 win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their first Group G game.
The public especially Ghanaians on social media have called for the head of coach CK Akonnor as they believe that he is not the right man for the Black Stars job.
Adding his voice to the conversation, Joe Hendricks has asked the Ghana Football Association to re-appoint Kwasi Appiah if the contract of CK Akonnor is terminated.
“I would suggest we bring back Kwesi Appiah if we want a Local Coach because he already has the experience ahead of any other who would come n learn on the job but Kwesi Appiah has already learned from his mistakes,” the ex-Ghana defender told Spice FM in an interview.
He added, “Local Coaches have problems working for the Black Stars because of the mentality that they have achieved and are successful than the Local Managers looking at their bank accounts.”