Kwasi Appiah best candidate for Black Stars job - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Former Ghana international and AFCON winner, Mohammed Ahmed Polo believes former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah is the right man for the team’s vacant coaching job and has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to appoint him as Milovan Rajevac’s successor.



“Kwesi Appiah is the best choice for the Black Stars job now. He has the track record for taking us to the World Cup, and when giving the necessary support he can do it again.”



Commenting on the debate on the choice of coach for the Black Stars following the sack of Milovan Rajevac for Ghana’s poor AFCON show, Ahmed Polo was convinced Appiah was miles ahead of the candidates been touted by the FA and government.



Two names –Irish Chris Houghton and Dortmund star Otto Addo – have come up strongly in the search for Rajevac’s replacement, leading to Polo’s concerns about the criteria for the selection of a coach for the national team.



“We need to know the plan and motivation for picking these two coaches? Ghanaians mustbe informed about the criteria used for the selection and target set for them.”

Speaking to the Times Sports, Ahmed Polo said none of the two coaches is fit for the job.

He believes that if qualification to the World Cup was part of the target set for them, then the FA should be ready for the disappointment to follow.



According to the ‘football magician,’ Ghana has a football identity, but that is not considered in the search for coaches.



That, he believes, was one of the reasons the Black Stars appear confused on the field of play under coaches who don’t know Ghana’s football identity.



“Appiah started our qualification for the ongoing AFCON 2021 and when the present GFA administration took office, they sacked him and brought his assistant, C. K Akonnor, but no one gave reasons for his sack.”



Polo noted that it was time to go back to Kwesi Appiah because he has proven over the years that he has the ability to deliver on such big match occasions.

The ‘dribbling magician’ urged government to insist on installing Kwesi Appiah as the new gaffer for the team.