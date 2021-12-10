Kwame Poku dismisses reports linking him to Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Former Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has refuted media reports linking him to a second stint with the Porcupine Warriors.



The striker has struggled to keep up form since joining Algerian side USM Algers for a fee of $300,000 after a short stint with Asante Kotoko.



Kwame Poku’s stay in Algeria has been marred with of injuries which has seen him miss a substantial number of matches.



The former Nkoranza Warriors striker has disclosed that he will fancy a move to the Asante Kotoko to regain his form.



According to him, he has heard wide reports linking him to a possible return to join the Porcupine Warriors.



“It was somebody who informed me of the news of my return to Kotoko. I had not heard the news but Kotoko is a club I love very much because I played for them in Ghana,” Kwame Poku said.



He added, “But for now it has not crossed my mind to return to Kotoko but with football, you never know tomorrow so if God wills why not.



The former Nkoranza Warriors attacker also explained that, Asante Kotoko have not made any formal approach to his current club or agent yet.



He said, “For now there is no communication or whatsoever going on between my management or player agent, no.”



“There is no truth in the matter. My agent calls me almost every day and he makes me aware of any plan,” the player said.



“Even before I do anything my agent, first tells me what to do before we take a step so none of us can do anything without communication,” Kwame Poku told Adansie fm.



Before leaving Ghana for Algeria, Kwame Poku scored nine goals in 20 games for Asante Kotoko.



