Kwame Peprah thankful to former club King Faisal after sealing Orlando Pirates move

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has penned an emotional message to his former club for the love, prayer, and support they gave him during his stay with them.



The striker sealed a three-year move to South African giants Orlando Pirates on Thursday putting away months of speculation about his move to the South African side.



Peprah, 20, scored 12 goals in 29 games for King Faisal as they ended 16th in the 18-team Ghanaian Premier League last season.



He helped King Faisal escape relegation from the Ghana Premier League after were tagged to be relegated even before the season ended.



The player took to his Twitter handle to send this message:"Thank you @King_Faisal_FC for the love, prayers, and everything throughout my time with the club. Am very greatful to the management, technical body, supporters and playing body for your corporation.Onto the next @orlandopirates"



