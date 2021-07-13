Kwame Peprah subject of ‘lucrative’ European loan move

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has emerged as a subject of a potential loan move to North Macedonian side, FC Shkupi 1927 according to a report from Dunkwa-On-Offin-based Solar FM on Monday, July 12, 2021.



In a letter dated July 10, 2021, available to Solar Sports and signed by the club’s General Manager, Emir Shabani, the club has requested that the top marksman for the Kumasi-based club joins on an initial loan move worth €15,000 which could be made permanent for €85,000.



There is however, a reported stand-off between the player’s representatives, Berlin Sports Consult and King Faisal FC over the initial transfer fee with the latter holding out for a much improved offer whereas the player’s representatives are also bent on allowing their prized client leave for greener pastures in the face of the current offer on board.



It is believed that Kwame Peprah, who has bagged a dozen of goals in the on-going Ghana Premier League, providing 9 assists and won 7 MVP awards is also considering his time with the Aboabo-based club.



FC Skhupi 1927 rates him highly, as the club that placed second in the 2020/21 North Macedonian League seeks to compete favourably in the 2021/22 domestic league, which kick-starts on July 15, 2021 and more especially, as it embarks on its UEFA Conference League qualifiers.



King Faisal Babies FC have until July 15, 2021 to ratify the deal, as a portion of the said letter reads.



The Kumasi-based Ghana Premier League outfit currently sits 13th on the log with the final lap of matches to be played over the weekend.



Below is a copy of the letter from FC Shkupi 1927:



