Kwame Peprah strikes twice again in Orlando Pirates comeback win

Sports News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Peprah notched a brace for the second consecutive time when Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu FC in the South African Premier League.



Peprah scored both goals as Pirates come behind to record a 2-1 win at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.



The 21-year-old scored twice three days ago when the Sea Robbers once again came from a goal down to beat Marumo Gallants 2-1.



Amigo Memela gave the visitors the lead as early as the 4th minute on Thursday before Peprah drew level eight minutes from the break.



The former King Faisal Babes man scored again just three minutes after recess to put Pirates ahead in the game as he connected Goodman Mosele's pass.



Peprah has now scored four goals in his last two matches in the South African top-flight.