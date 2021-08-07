Kwame Peprah spotted at Kotoka International Airport as he flies to join Orlando Pirates

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah has been spotted at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra as he enplanes to South Africa to undergo medicals and finalise his move to Orlando Pirates.



The 20-year-old, who scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for Faisal in the Ghanaian top-flight, will touch down at the Johannesburg International Airport on Saturday and immediately begin his medical examination at Pirates.



Peprah will sign a long-term contract with Pirates if he passes medicals and is able to reach personal terms with the Houghton-based club.



The striker became a subject of transfer interest for Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama a month ago.



King Faisal, the Ghana Premier League club that owns the economic rights of the player for the time being, turned down an offer North Macedonian club FC Shkupi who proposed a 15,000 Euro loan deal.